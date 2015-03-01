Exclusive: €30m Serie A star rejected Napoli and West Ham
30 July at 09:51Napoli and West Ham are looking for some attacking reinforcement and both the Italian and the English club are believed to have made enquiries to sign a highly rated Serie A star.
Both Maurizio Sarri and Slaven Bilic are long time admirers of Lazio star Keita Balde who has 11 months left in his contract with Lazio and does not want to sign a new deal with his current club.
Our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano has exclusively learned that the Senegalese winger has rejected a chance to join both clubs.
Both Napoli and West Ham had made offers close to € 30 million, which is Lazio’s asking price for the talented 22-year-old.
The player, however, failed to reach an agreement with the partenopei and with the Hammers as he’d rather prefer to join Juventus.
The Old Lady, however, has only offered € 20 million and is not going to make an improved bid as the player’s contract is set to expire soon.
Meantime, Inter and Monaco are keeping a close eye on the player but neither clubs have made official bids. Next week could be the decisive one to know the future of the Senegalese star.
