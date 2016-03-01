Exclusive: former Spurs and Man Utd target wants to become Bonucci’s heir at Juve
20 August at 16:15Juventus are still looking for one centre defender to complete their outstanding roster that saw Federico Bernardeschi, Douglas Costa, Wojciech Szczesny and Blaise Matuidi join the Champions League finalists this summer.
The bad news of the summer, however, was the departure of Leonardo Bonucci. Regarded as one of the best centre defenders in the world, the Italy centre-back left the Allianz Stadium after a seven-year spell.
The 30-year-old joined AC Milan and that has made his departure even more painful for all the bianconeri fans out there.
The Serie A giants have identified Ezequiel Garay as a possible replacement for the Italy star. Garay, a former Tottenham and Man Utd target, has snubbed a move to Spartak Moscow as he wants to move to Juventus before the end of the summer.
Sources have told calciomercato.com that Valencia want € 20 million to sell the Argentine centre-back with the Old Lady who is expected to begin transfer talks with the La Liga giants from next week.
The player moved to Valencia from Zenit last summer and is not willing to make return to Russia. Garay wants to move to Juventus and the bianconeri will make everything they can to make the player’s dream come true.
