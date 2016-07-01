Exclusive: how Spalletti managed to keep Mourinho and Man Utd away from Ivan Perisic
09 September at 12:00It is safe to say that Inter boss Luciano Spalletti is one of the best managers in Serie A. The new nerazzurri tactician is not only a tactical guru but is also able to impose his view with the club’s board.
Our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano, in fact, can exclusively reveal that the Italian tactician played a key role in keeping Ivan Perisic away from Manchester United and Mourinho who had been pushing to sign the Croat throughout the whole summer.
Spalletti had a secret meeting with representatives of Inter before the beginning of the summer transfer window. Inter wanted to sign Domenico Berardi but Spalletti vetoed his signing telling the club that he didn’t need to have the Italian promise. Spalletti, however, told the club’s board that he did not want Perisic to leave and that the nerazzurri should have done anything they could to keep the Croat at the Meazza.
Inter eventually managed to match their manager’s request telling Manchester United that the player would have not left Inter for less than € 55 million, a fee that the Red Devils have never managed to match.
Perisic has now signed a contract extension with the Serie A giants and no release clause has been included in the player’s new deal.
