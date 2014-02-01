Inter already have an option to sign young Italian sensation Alessandro Bastoni.

Our newsdesk confirms that the Nerazzurri’s director of sport, Piero Ausilio, has picked up where he left off in January with Roberto Gagliardini, meeting with Atalanta’s directors and agent Tullio Tinti.

He’s come away from it with an agreement, an option over the 17-year-old, who has already played 119 minutes of Serie A this season, but has scored 5 goals for the Primavera (via transfermarkt).

Inter have agreed to leave Bastoni in Bergamo for another year. The idea of new owners Suning is that the Nerazzurri are to recruit young, and Italian wherever possible.

The left-footed defender will do a Caldara basically, staying on the Dea’s books for the time being, but being sent to Inter when he is deemed ready.

The Nerazzurri had signed fellow youngster Gagliardini after he’d made less than ten Serie A appearances this season.

a few days ago that Bastoni would be worth €10-15 million, with further bonuses down the line.