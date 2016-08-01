Inter are seriously

​Formerly signed by Walter Sabatini when the sporting director was at Roma, he is struggling for playing time at Tottenham, despite doing well for himself two seasons ago, before sustaining an injury.

​Though he was a surprise starter against Juventus in the Champions League, he didn’t have a major impact, and has played little this season for the North London side.

El Coco is liked by the Nerazzurri, but he is expensive, that’s for sure. Inter have, we can confirm, already contacted his agent on numerous occasions. The idea would be to sign the former Roma man if Inter reach the Champions League.

Italy have always been in the midfielder’s heart, but the issue is financial: Inter need to balance the books for Financial Fair Play, and have just loaned both Rafinha and Joao Cancelo. The latter is doing well, but has a €35 million release clause.



While Inter can make a deal based on Geoffrey Kondogbia - who went the other way on a similar deal - Rafinha is also being tied to a similar clause.