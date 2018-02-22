Exclusive: Inter in talks to sign Juventus goalkeeper target
31 March at 10:15Serie A giants Inter have made an offer to sign Juventus target and Zorya Luhansk young goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, reports Fabrizio Romano.
The 19-year-old has broken into the Zorya first team only recently and despite being of a tender age, has impressed a lot. He has appeared 19 times in the league and has also made six appearances in the Europa League too.
CalcioMercato's Fabrizio Romano reports that Inter have been in constant contact with the Ukrainian youngster and want to hand him a spot between the sticks in the long-term.
Piero Ausilio has been in contact with the player, his entourage and his family in an attempt to make him an Inter player soon. A five-year deal has been offered and the idea is to initially send him out on loan and bring him back later.
It is believed that Lunin believes more in the Inter project more than in the Juventus because he feels that he can replace Samir Handanovic in the long term but will have to face competition from Wojciech Szczesny, which will be very difficult for him to fight off. Inter are taking advantage of this fact and are set to undergo a meeting with the player soon.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments