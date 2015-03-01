Exclusive - Inter line-up Grenier as an alternative to Ramires
17 January at 21:20Inter are beginning to look elsewhere as the deal to bring in Jingsu Suning FC's Brazilian midfielder Ramires is beginning to look more and more unlikely to go through.
One of the players that Inter Director Walter Sabatini is looking towards should the loan deal for the former Chelsea midfielder collapse, is former AS Roma midfielder Clement Grenier. The player returned to Ligue 1 side Lyon this past summer after having finished his loan at the Giallorossi without any great success.
The player, born in 1991, has hardly had a great return his former club as he is practically out of the squad and confirmed that he wanted to say his goodbyes to the club as soon as in this past October.
Calciomercato.com have learned that Walter Sabatini, who brought Grenier to Roma last summer, is continuing to monitor the midfielder. His relationship with the player's entourage is excellent and therefore he has convinced them to stand-by until the Ramires situation is resolved. In fact, Grenier is looking more and more like a concrete option for the Nerazzurri. Later tonight Inter will know more regarding Ramires and this could unblock the player's transfer to the Nerazzurri.
Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)
Go to comments