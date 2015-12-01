Exclusive: Inter open new contract talks with Miranda
26 September at 12:42Inter star Joao Miranada is having new contract talks with Inter, sources have told Calciomercato.com. The nerazzurri do not want to do without the experienced Brazilian centre-back and have begun talks to extend the contract of the former Atletico Madrid star.
Miranda, 33, will see his contract expire in June but Inter want to extend his stay at the San Siro for two more years.
The club and the player’s entourage must decide whether to extend Miranda’s contract for two seasons or for one more season with option for a further extension of one year.
Miranda is on a € 3 million-a-year deal and the player’s new salary will of course be another issue the two parties will be discussing about in the next few meetings.
Talks between the two parties have begun, Inter want Miranda to stay and the defend must decide what to do with his future.
