Exclusive: Inter ponder summer deal for Real Madrid wantaway midfielder
04 April at 16:55Croatian international midfielder Mateo Kovacic is set to leave Real Madrid after the end of the 2017/18 season and Inter are looking at the possibility of signing him in the summer.
The 23-year-old came on in the 81st minute in the Spanish capital club’s 3-0 victory over Juvenus in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final at the Allianz Stadium. The cameo in Turin was his 100th appearance for the 12-time European champions.
After the match, Kovacic was seen holding the Real shirt with number 100 on the back along with his teammates inside the away dressing room on 3 April. He arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu from Inter in the summer of 2015, but has struggled for regular playing time.
This season, Kovacic has started in only six league games and has fallen down the pecking order behind Luka Modric, Toni Kross and Casemiro. The La Liga giants are looking at offloading few of their players and the midfielder is one of the candidates that is set to leave the club after this campaign.
Inter are aware of their former player’s situation at Real. However, they are unable to guarantee a permanent move and Inter’s chances of signing Kovacic will improve if they qualify for the Champions League next season.
