Inter are ready to make Roma defender Kostas Manolas a big offer in the coming weeks, Calciomercato can exclusively reveal.

Fabrizio Romano understands that the Nerazzurri are set to rival Arsenal and Chelsea for the Roma defender and Greek international, and would have made an offer in January had it not been for their FFP problems, which prevented them from parting with a large sum of money.

Arsenal and Chelsea sent feelers to the Giallorossi on numerous occasions last summer, and will be in the race this summer.

Inter are set to meet the 25-year-old’s entourage in the coming weeks to offer him a €4 million a year salary, more than double the €1.8m he currently earns at the Olimpico.

Inter’s new owners, Suning, hope to lure the former AEK Athens man both with the bid and the club’s future plans, since the Lupa doesn’t tend to splash out like Inter.

The Giallorossi won’t offer any discounts, however, and we’ve read that they want something in the region of €44m.

