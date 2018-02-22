Exclusive: Inter unlikely to pursue interest in Real Madrid star
21 March at 12:45It is no secret that Mateo Kovačić initially struggled to convince Zinedine Zidane of his worth to a star-studded Real Madrid squad, hence he was so frequently linked with a return to Inter throughout the course of last season.
Indeed, rumours suggested the Croatian was set to rejoin the Nerazzurri on loan with an option to buy last summer, however Los Blancos president Florentino Pérez never opened up to the idea of allowing him to leave without a guarantee of recouping the €35 million he cost the reigning Champions League winners.
Beneamata sporting director Piero Ausilio retains an excellent relationship with the player’s entourage, having played a key role in taking him to San Siro from Dinamo Zagreb as a youngster.
The Milanese giants’ chances of doing a deal this summer are even slimmer given the fact he is playing much more regularly, even if he is not yet considered a starter. The club would only consider selling him if an offer of more than €45 million arrived.
Luciano Spalletti is also said to be a great admirer of his technical ability and passing range, though it seems Ausilio and his colleagues will have to look for another way in which to satisfy the coach’s demands.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
