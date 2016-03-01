Exclusive: Juve and Man Utd blow as Atletico star set to pen new deal
19 September at 14:00Juventus and Manchester United had been linked with a summer move for Atletico Madrid star José Maria Gimenez. The Uruguay International had been offered to the Old Lady who, however, opted to sign Benedikt Howedes instead as the Germany International was less expensive than Gimenez as well as more versatile.
The 22-year-old defender was thought to be a transfer target of Manchester United as well although the Red Devils strengthened their back-line with the signing of Vicotr Lindelof.
According to our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano both European giants are set to definitely miss out on the talented centre-back who is set to sign a contract extension with Atletico Madrid.
The 22-year-old has already reached an agreement with the Colchoneros and an announcement is expected in the coming days. The player’s price-tag is believed to be in the region of € 55/60 million.
Gimenez's current deal at Atletico runs until June 2018.
