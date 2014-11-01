Exclusive: Juve met with Bernardeschi's agent, the latest
27 May at 22:35As Juve get ready for the UCL final against Real Madrid, Fabio Paratici has been working hard on the transfer market. As close sources to Calciomercato.com confirmed, there was a meeting yesterday between Paratici and Beppe Bozzo in a Milan hotel to discuss Bernardeschi's situation. Paratici had also met Pablo Sabbag earlier that day (who is Paredes and Di Maria's agent) and so this was a jammed packed day for the Juve sporting director. Bernardeschi has been on Juve' radar for some time now as he is on top of Juve's wish list for the offensive winger position.
THE MEETING - Paratici met with the player's agent as he wanted to keep the situation up to date. The player's contract renewal talks have been stalled for quite some time as Juve still have to decide whether they want to pounce on him or not. The problem ? Fiorentina values him at over 40 million euros, as other EPL clubs (Chelsea and United) have also been interested in him too. Even so, this meeting is the proof that Juve are in pole position for him as he is one of their ideal candidates come summer time.
By Nicola Balice, adapted and translated by Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)
