Amidst rumors linking him with moves to Paris-Saint Germain and Chelsea, Juventus have decided to stay put with Massimiliano Allegri.

Allegri joined Juventus after the exit of Antonio Conte back in 2014 and has, since then, won the Scudetto every single season and has taken the Old Lady to two Champions League finals as well.

Fabrizio Romano says that Juve have made a decision that they will carry on with Allegri, who still has the same enthusiasm for the job that he had when he penned a new deal last summer. The new deal extended his stay at the Old Lady till 2020 and he is now ready to stay at the club, despite interest from PSG and Chelsea.

It is said that transfers are already happening as per Allegri’s accordance and Juve are already thinking as per Allegri’s plans for the club. If there is anything that can change his fate though, is the Champions League, in which the bianconeri face Premier League giants Tottenham in the Round of 16.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)