Alex Sandro is set to be offered a new deal by Juventus,

Gianluca Minchiotti writes that the 26-year-old - who was the subject of a

68 million offer from Chelsea - will not be allowed to leave.



Why? Leonardo Bonucci’s departure.

The Italian international’s move to rivals Milan has prompted Juventus to

declin

e

any future offers, because it would remove another key name from the defence.

This explains why Juventus would like to tack on another year onto the former Porto man’s deal, which they want to last until 2021. Currently earning

2.8m a year, the Brazilian will be offered a sum between

3.5 and

4m.

Juventus have been weakened by Bonucci’s departure, which is what has caused Max Allegri to say that Sandro will “stay”, despite Chelsea’s very intense courtship, led by former Juve man Antonio Conte.

Sandro scored three goals in all competitions last season, adding five assists.