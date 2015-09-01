Exclusive: Juve open Darmian talks as Arsenal name Bellerin price-tag
18 January at 09:45Juventus are looking at possible defensive reinforcements for next season as Stephan Lichtsteiner will be leaving the Old Lady at the end of the season. Our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano can exclusively reveal that the bianconeri will not offer the Swiss International a new deal and that’s why the Old Lady is already looking for potential defensive reinforcements.
Hector Bellerin is being monitored by the Serie A giants but Arsenal have informed Juventus that the Spaniard’s price-tag is not affordable at all.
The Gunners, in fact, won’t let Bellerin leave North London for less than € 40 million, a fee that Juventus are not open to match.
As a consequence, Juventus have now pounced on Manchester United’s Matteo Darmian. Contacts between the two parties have already begun with the Italy International who would be open to make return to Italy.
Manchester United won’t sell the former Torino ace in the January transfer and Juventus are already working to seal the player’s services in the summer.
Go to comments