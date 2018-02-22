Juan Cuadrado’s future at Juventus is far from being a certainty , we can exclusively reveal.

Transfer market guru Fabrizio Romano writes that the Colombian international is very much tied to Max Allegri, the man who insisted on keeping Cuadrado last summer, despite the fact that Roma were interested, and that Douglas Costa was joining from Bayern Munich.

The former Fiorentina and Chelsea man is wanted all over Europe, and has two more years on his deal.



Then again, he turns 30 next month, and Allegri’s recent comments about leaving Italy if he won the Champions League (does the latter really need to happen, we ask?) have instilled doubts about his permanence.

Cuadrado’s situation is rather uncertain: Juve would be happy to talk about a new deal next year (by which time he would only have 12 months left on his current one), but he may end up packing his bags anyway if Allegri skips town.