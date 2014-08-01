Juventus are heading to Monte Carlo for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Monaco and whilst they are in the principality, the club’s power brokers may start to make in-roads into the possibility of bringing one of Europe’s most sought after players to Turin next season.



Marco Verratti. The 24-year-old has been linked with a summer departure from the French capital and after last weekend’s 3-1 defeat to Nice in Ligue 1 which has put Juve’s Wednesday night opponents in pole-position to lift the title, coupled with the fact that the Parisians crashed out of Europe so spectacularly against Barcelona, has put the Italian international’s future in serious doubt.

It’s understood that Juve are willing to go up to around €80M to try to bring Verratti back home but it seems they will have to fight off competition from both Bayern Munich and Barcelona if they want to return him to Serie A next season.



There is also another problem for the Binaconeri and that is their frosty relationship with Verratti’s current employers. After problems involving prospective deals with both Kingsley Coman and Blaise Matuidi in recent years, Turin would be the last place PSG chiefs would want to see their star midfielder heading to this summer.