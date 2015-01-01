Moise Kean’s agent wants him to go on loan next season, Calciomercato understands.

Mino Raiola wants the Juventus teen sensation to get more playing time, having only shuttled between the A team and the youth side this season. He is being chased by Arsenal and Manchester City, among others.

The superagent was in Turin today to watch Juventus and local rivals Torino engage in a Primavera Derby. Less interested in the game itself, Raiola sat in the stands with youth sector manager Federico Cherubino and Javier Ribalta, the Old Lady’s director of overseas scouting.

Our sources reveal that the two were trying to discuss the right club for the Italian sensation, who has only played six minutes of Serie A football this season but has got fans from up and down the country excited.

We can also reveal that a new deal is being discussed, however.

Being a minor (he’s still only 16!), Kean has the right to sign a three-year deal. Though nothing is official, Juventus want to keep their young sensation close to their chest.



