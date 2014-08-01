Leon Goretzka could follow in the footsteps of Sami Khedira and make the move to Serie A at the end of the season.

Juventus are reportedly lining up another German midfielder who could arrive in Turin on a free-transfer this summer. Calciomercato.com’s Fabrizio Romano writes that Schalke 04 youngstercould follow in the footsteps of Sami Khedira and make the move to Serie A at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old is entering the final year of his contract in Gelsenkirchen and has made no signs of wanting to renew his deal with the club, aware of outside interest from the Bianconeri and clubs from the Premier League. Indeed, Juve officials have already made contact with the player’s representatives to look at the possibilities of making the switch.



There is a problem however; Goretzka’s current price-tag is around €30M, a price deemed too high by Bianconeri chiefs who would ideally like to wait until next January before taking him on a free transfer. This would be a huge gamble however, with both Spurs and Everton also showing great interest and who are both believed to be willing to meet Schalke’s demands this summer.



Talks look set to continue with Juventus trying to get the price lowered. Bianconeri midfielder Khedira is a huge admirer of the player too and has advised the club to take a punt on the German international.