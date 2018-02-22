Exclusive: Juventus join race to sign Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSG target
28 March at 14:10Calciomercato.com journalist Nicola Balice understands Juventus directors Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici have identified Vasco da Gama teenager Paulinho as a potential target ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
The Bianconeri are always on the lookout for world football’s brightest young talents, and this year will be no different. Indeed, the 17-year-old striker is emerging as one of the most exciting players in South America just now, and already has a plethora of admirers among Europe’s elite band of clubs.
The Rio de Janeiro native is attracting attention from the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, though only the Catalonian giants are said to have taken any concrete steps towards signing him.
Having lost out in their quest to sign players such as Gabriel Barbosa, Gabriel Jesus and Vinícius Júnior in recent years, Juve are understandably wary of the competition they will face though they will continue to monitor Paulinho’s situation as is develops.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments