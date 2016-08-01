Exclusive: Juventus make another bid for Liverpool, Arsenal target
18 January at 15:27
Juventus have made another offer for Schalke 04 fullback Sead Kolasinac.
According to correspondent Nicola Balice, the Bianconeri intend to pay the Bundesliga club €2 million in advance, for a total of €5 million.
Fellow calciomercato correspondent Fabrizio Romano claims that Patrice Evra’s imminent departure could well force their hand. The Bianconeri don’t have enough options at full-back.
Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea have joined Juventus in the race for the defender, whose deal expires this summer. He’s already scored two goals this season in Bundesliga action, and can play all over the defence, as well as in midfield, including as a holding midfielder.
Asked about signing him recently, Juve’s Giuseppe Marotta said that “we like him a lot, he is an option for us. We are not hiJuve, Marotta: 'We like Kolasinac, let's see if we sign him or not'ding the fact that we are evaluating him as we might possible sign him in the future, let's see what happens".
“He is a good opportunity since his contract is set to expire on June 30th 2017. This is why we aren't the only ones on him as many clubs have been scouting him of late".
Nicola Balice, adapted by @EdoDalmonte
