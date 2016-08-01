Juventus have made another offer for Schalke 04 fullback Sead Kolasinac.

According to correspondent Nicola Balice, the Bianconeri intend to pay the Bundesliga club €2 million in advance, for a total of €5 million.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea have joined Juventus in the race for the defender, whose deal expires this summer. He’s already scored two goals this season in Bundesliga action, and can play all over the defence, as well as in midfield, including as a holding midfielder.

“He is a good opportunity since his contract is set to expire on June 30th 2017. This is why we aren't the only ones on him as many clubs have been scouting him of late".



