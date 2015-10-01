Exclusive: Juventus make contact with agent of Liverpool midfielder to discuss summer move
09 March at 19:51Juventus are known to be interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Emre Can whose contract with the Reds expires in June 2018. The bianconeri have already had several meetings with the player’s agent Reza Fazeli because he is also the agent of another Juventus target: Mahmoud Dahoud who, ironically, is also on Liverpool’s agenda.
Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned that Juventus have recently asked information about the Liverpool midfielder as well as the Old Lady knows he’s not happy at his club.
The Germany International has put new contract talks on hold despite Liverpool’s will to extend his stay at the club. Can, however, is more concerned about the sporting part of the deal rather than the Reds’ economic proposal. The player, in fact, could decide to join a more successful club in the summer as he is concerned about Liverpool’s lack of trophies.
Should he decide not to extend his contract, Juventus would surely make an offer to sign him in the summer.
Go to comments