Exclusive: Juventus make decision on Ozil and De Vrij
15 January at 10:15Juventus are being linked with signing both Mesut Ozil and Stefan De Vrij. The contract of both players expire at the end of the season and Calciomercato.com can exclusively release a few transfer update regarding their future.
According to our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano, the Old Lady has yet to make an offer to sign the Germany International who is also wanted by Manchester United. Juventus chiefs met Ozil representatives a few days ago confirming that they won’t make any offer to sign the German as a free agent.
De Vrij is also being linked with a move to Turin but the Dutch defender is close to extending his contract with Lazio.
De Vrij’s new contract should include a release clause in the region of € 25 million. The Old Lady did not want to enter a new war with Lazio president Claudio Lotito trying to sign the player as a free agent.
The Inter and Barcelona target is set to sign a new deal with Lazio and, as of today, the only free agent that Juve are set to complete is Emre Can.
Go to comments