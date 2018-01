Juventus are being linked with signing both Mesut Ozil and Stefan De Vrij. The contract of both players expire at the end of the season and Calciomercato.com can exclusively release a few transfer update regarding their future. According to our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano , the Old Lady has yet to make an offer to sign the Germany International who is also wanted by Manchester United. Juventus chiefs met Ozil representatives a few days ago confirming that they won’t make any offer to sign the German as a free agent.De Vrij is also being linked with a move to Turin but the Dutch defender is close to extending his contract with Lazio.De Vrij’s new contract should include a release clause in the region of € 25 million. The Old Lady did not want to enter a new war with Lazio president Claudio Lotito trying to sign the player as a free agent.The Inter and Barcelona target is set to sign a new deal with Lazio and, as of today, the only free agent that Juve are set to complete is Emre Can.