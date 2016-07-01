Juventus are discussing the potential signing of

The striker has been linked to the likes of Tottenham and Liverpool in recent times, and is considered a huge prospect in Italy.

The Sardinian side is reported to be asking for around 20 million for the attacker, who has scored seven goals in 17 Serie B appearances this season.

The Old Lady is looking to sign more young players, and met with the 19-year-old’s entourage after they met with Genoa on Monday.

The two sides are yet to actually hold a summit in which big guns from both sides meet: Tommaso Giulini, Cagliari’s president, is determined to get a fair sum for his man.

Juventus are hoping to lower that 20m request by using Alberto Cerri to lower Han’s price.

It appears, however, that playmaker

Nicolò Barella is NOT up for discussion. He recently signed a new deal with the islanders.