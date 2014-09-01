Exclusive: Juventus ready to make 'crazy' offer for Arsenal, Chelsea target
24 January at 11:27Juventus are ready to make a “crazy offer” for Premier League target Corentin Tolisso, Calciomercato can exclusively report.
Transfer pundit Nicola Balice says that the Bianconeri have a stunning €41 million offer for the Lyon midfielder to stump competition from Arsenal and Chelsea.
The Old Lady wants to beef up her midfield by the end of the transfer window, and is even willing to go higher. The idea is that Tolisso will be worth more by the summer, when half of Europe will be on his case.
We had already reported that the Lyon star was now Juventus’ number one target for the winter, having overtaken Manchester City target Steven N’Zonzi.
Tolisso had once admitted that it would be a “dream” to play for Arsenal, but then said that he was “honoured” by Juventus’ interest a few days ago.
Balice claims that the Bianconeri are to offer a loan-to-buy to Lyon, whose president, Jean-Michel Aulas, is not known for selling cheaply. Juventus would pay €6m now, and €35m in the summer to keep the books looking good.
Tolisso has already agreed to personal terms with the Bianconeri, namely a €3m yearly salary plus bonuses, and a four-year deal.
@NicolaBalice, adapted by @EdoDalmonte
