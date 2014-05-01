It appears that paulo Dybala's contract renewal isn't going as smoothly as Juventus or their fans would have liked, and this could be a great opportunity for Real Madrid and Barcelona.

We have been writing for months that everything was going well, and that the Argentine was going to sign at some stage.

This is no longer a certainty, as the former Palermo man now wants more money. Happy on the duration of his new deal, Dybala wants to be paid more that the €5.5 million a year the Bianconeri are offering.

Currently earning €3m a season, the Argentine wants to be paid “like Gonzalo Higuain”, who was brought to Turin on a €7.5m deal.

Dybala has been an absolute star since joining the Bianconeri last summer for a hefty €32m, scoring 22 Serie A goals and playing a key role as the Old Lady took home another Scudetto.

Could this have anything to do with the 23-year-old not being started in the SuperCoppa, ending the game in tears after failing to make an impact as a sub? Coach Max Allegri is said to be riding his players hard, and Dybala sounds like he's one of the players who is reacting badly to this treatment.