Juventus on red alert as Dybala puts new contract talks on hold
27 December at 18:30Juventus and Paulo Dybala have yet to find agreement over the Argentine star’s contract extension. La Joya’s current deal expires in 2020, but according to various reports in Italy, the Serie A table leaders want to add one more year to his contract and give the former Palermo ace a pay rise.
Trouble is, the player’s entourage wants a bigger pay rise than what Juventus are offering. The Old Lady will propose the 23-year-old star a € 5.5 million-a-year deal, one million more than their opening offer for the player’s contract extension. Dybala’s entourage reportedly want more than that and, as a result, contract talks between the two parties have been put on hold.
Dybala is one of Juventus’ brightest stars and has attracted the interest of many European clubs, including Real Madrid. The player’s agent is well aware of that and is pushing to have the best possible contract for his client. The Argentinean star tops the Merengues’ transfer shortlist for the 2017 summer transfer window and Juventus do not want to lose him. That’s why, in the end, the club remain optimist that an agreement will be found and that Dybala is not going to leave the J Stadium at the end of the season.
