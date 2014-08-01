Exclusive: Liverpool and Arsenal ahead of AC Milan in race for Max Meyer
07 February at 17:40Liverpool and Arsenal are ahead of AC Milan in race to sign Schalke 04 star Max Meyer, our reporter in Milan Daniele Longo can exclusively reveal.
The Germany starlet will see his contract expire at the end of the season and at the moment he is not willing to pen a new agreement. Meyer is likely to leave Schalke as a free agent at the end of the season just like his team-mate Leon Goretzka who has already announced his move to Bayern Munich.
Liverpool and Arsenal had also been linked with signing Goretzka and after being snubbed by the German (like pretty much any other top club in Europe), both the Reds and the Gunners have now set their sights on Meyer
AC Milan have also been monitoring the 22-year-old who, however, is already earning € 2 million-a-year and expects to double his wages with his next contract.
The German is also willing to play in the Premier League that’s why both the Reds and the Gunners have more chances than AC Milan to sign Meyer.
