Exclusive: Man City and United on red alert as Juve prepare opening bid for Brazilian ace
25 May at 18:40Manchester City and Manchester United are known to be long time admirers of Monaco ace Fabinho, one of the most promising midfielders around Europe at the moment. Fabinho can either play as centre midfielder or right defender and Juventus have also set sights on the 23-year-old who could be the right man to strengthen the Old Lady’s midfield and defensive line.
Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned that the Juventus are ready to offer € 30 million plus add-ons to sign the versatile Brazilian.
Our reporter Nicola Balice confirms Juventus representatives had a meeting with their Monaco counterparts a few days ago. Juventus have asked information about Mendy and Fabinho and are now ready to make their opening move for the Brazilian who may also become the successor of Dani Alves at the end of next season.
Fabinho is contracted with Monaco until 2021. He has 12 goals and 6 assists in 55 appearances in all competitions so far this season.
Go to comments