Exclusive: Man City defender to join Inter on one condition
23 August at 11:00Inter are interested in signing Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala, sources have told Calciomercato.com. The nerazzurri are desperate to sign one new centre defender with Milan Skriniar and Joao Miranda who are the only centre-becks left in Milan given that Andrea Ranocchia is set to leave Inter in the coming hours.
Inter have still some budget left in the bank but they want to use it to sign Patrik Schick and are not willing to invest for a new defender, that’s why Mangala would be the perfect addition to strengthen the nerazzurri side.
Mangala, in fact, would join the San Siro hierarchy on loan with option to buy, a low cost acquisition that would allow Ausilio and Sabatini to invest their remaining budget on the signing of Schick who is also wanted by Roma.
The Serie A giants, however, have yet to make an official proposal to Manchester City given that they could decide to sign a different centre defender if the likes of Ansaldi, Stevan Jovetic, Antonio Candreva or Marcelo Brozovic leave the San Siro before the end of the transfer window.
