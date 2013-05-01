Exclusive: Man City scout € 100 million Man Utd target Milinkovic-Savic
22 January at 10:30Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is one of the best footballers in Serie A and the Serbian midfielder confirmed his stunning qualities scoring a brace against Chievo yesterday.
The Serbian midfielder joined Lazio from Genk for just € 10 million only two-year and a half ago but the Belgian club have a sell-on clause that Lazio are trying to cancel through a new economic agreement.
The best European clubs are now interested in signing the 22-year-old midfielder. Manchester United are being heavily linked with singing him just like Juventus and Chelsea.
According to our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano Juventus offered € 40 million to sign the Serbian last summer but Lazio did reject the bianconeri bid as they knew the price-tag of Milinkovic-Savic could have grown immensely in the future.
Well, Lazio are not going to sell Milinkovic-Savic for less than € 100 million now. Manchester City and Psg have also joined the race to sign the player having sent their scouts to watch ‘SMS’ in action several times this season.
Lazio will have plenty of offers in the summer, but Milinkovic won’t less the Italian capital on the cheap.
