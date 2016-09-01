Marseille want Mario Mandzukic or Carlos Bacca to bolster their attack, according to our sources.

He comes recommended by Patrice Evra, who joined in winter alongside Dimitri Payet, who arrived from West Ham. They have already contacted the Croatian striker’s entourage, but any in-depth conversation will only take place this summer.

Otherwise, the Ligue 1 hopefuls - recently acquired by American magnate Frank McCourt and looking to bolster their squad and prospects - have another name in case the Juventus striker won’t move: Carlos Bacca!

The idea is to offer

20-22 million for the Colombian, with

3.5 million yearly wages in the deal.

The Olympiens have an advantage here: they own Lucas Ocampos, who is on loan at the San Siro, and could use him to lower any price for Bacca, whose style of play doesn’t suit the Rossoneri or Coach Montella.

reveal that OM will be able to count on a budget of €20-25 million, and that they want Mario Mandzukic as a priority.