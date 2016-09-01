Exclusive: Milan agree terms with Juventus, Man United target
24 April at 17:45AC Milan are ahead of Juventus in the race to secure Keita Balde Diao, according to our sources.
The Senegalese star, who is a former academy product of Barcelona, is not getting on well with Lazio, his current club, and was linked to a €30 million move to Manchester United during the winter.
Refusing to sign a new deal with a club he feels hasn’t treated him well, the 22-year-old has taken his goal tally for the season to eleven in Serie A, having nabbed a hat-trick against Palermo at the weekend.
Milan, we can confirm, have reached an unofficial understanding with the striker’s entourage, and want to make him a central figure in the club’s next 4-5 years.
That said, earning Lazio’s actual approval won’t be so easy. Then again, CEO Marco Fassone was able to speak to Claudio Lotito at the league’s latest assembly.
Though they were talking about the nomination of a post, the two also got to speak about Keita, whose deal runs out in 2018. Keita has approved of the move, but the two sides need to reach a final agreement.
