AC Milan are ahead of Juventus in the race to secure Keita Balde Diao,

The Senegalese star, who is a former academy product of Barcelona, is not getting on well with Lazio, his current club, and was linked to a

​Refusing to sign a new deal with a club he feels hasn’t treated him well, the 22-year-old has taken his goal tally for the season to eleven in Serie A, having nabbed a hat-trick against Palermo at the weekend.

Milan, we can confirm, have reached an unofficial understanding with the striker’s entourage, and want to make him a central figure in the club’s next 4-5 years.

That said, earning Lazio’s actual approval won’t be so easy. Then again, CEO Marco Fassone was able to speak to Claudio Lotito at the league’s latest assembly.