Milan are in the market for Luiz Gustavo,

Calciomercato understand that the Brazilian international has been the subject of conversations between the two sides, with the Rossoneri need an experienced passer their midfield has long lacked, especially after Riccardo Montolivo’s injury.

The Wolfsburg star has been targeted by the likes of Juventus and Inter.

The 29-year-old could leave, we can reveal, because his deal expires next summer, and he has a €10 million clause allowing any suitor to nab him.

Wolfsburg cutting their wage bill because of

Inter also needed a strong midfielder in the summer window, but the news on that front has cooled down since.

Gustavo has neither scored nor assisted any goals this season, but has a strong track record at Hoffenheim, Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg, and has been reported to fancy a move to Italy.

Daniele Longo, Adapted by @EdoDalmonte