Exclusive: Milan derby in race for David Neres
16 April at 09:20AC Milan have followed Ajax' David Neres for several weeks now, and it seems that city rivals Inter have joined the race for the Brazilian winger, according to what Calciomercato.com have learned.
In fact, the Nerrazurri are monitoring potential replacements to Candreva and/or Perisic, should they leave Inter this summer. Sporting director Ausilio is looking for a cheap yet high-standard alternative, which has led them to David Neres. Inter are interested in signing the Brazilian, but they've put negotiations on hold until the end of the season.
Milan, on the other hand, have sent many scouts to watch Ajax over the last weeks. In fact, they've also presented their interest to Ajax, however, the Rossoneri need to know more about their economic situation before making an assault.
Ajax have set a price tag of €30m on their winger, who's scored 11 goals and assisted 12 in 28 league games.
Go to comments