AC Milan are interested in signing Aleix Vidal,

The Barcelona man is still injured, but has generally struggled for playing time since moving from Sevilla in 2015 for

AC Milan are, according to our Fabrizio Romano, very interested in him, reigniting an old flame which saw Vidal also be linked to Inter.

The Rossoneri are interested in acquiring a full-back, and have already added Ricardo Rodriguez, whose move is set to be confirmed in the coming days.

Beyond that, Pablo Zabaleta has been in their sights, but also Andrea Conti, about whom Milan have already made a first request to Atalanta. He’s too extensive, however, leading the Rossoneri to look for alternatives.

His serious ankle injury isn’t enough to keep the Rossoneri away, who like his attacking prowess. They’ve already contacted his entourage.



Fabrizio Romano, adapted by @EdoDalmonte

€15 million. The 27-year-old had a sensational season at Sevilla in the 2014/2015 campaign, scoring four Liga goals.