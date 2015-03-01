Milan’s meeting with Atalanta yesterday has put the Rossoneri in pole position for Franck Kessie.

The Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal target looked to be headed to Roma, only for agent George Atangana to say that “he isn’t a piece of machinery”.

The 20-year-old Kessie is more and more convinced that Milan is the right place for him.

Roma are still in the race, but they’ve been relegated to a secondary role.

Milan were represented by Marco Fassone and Alessandro Mirabelli, while president Antonio Percassi and sporting director represented the Bergamo side.

Milan maintained their promise, making an offer that is basically identical to Roma’s. The Lupa has asked the Bergamo side for another meeting to take place later today, but it may be too late.

Milan and Roma are offering different wages, however, and that’s where the Rossoneri look to be making a difference.

, both sides are very close to reaching an agreement, having spend three hours yesterday evening discussing the situation.