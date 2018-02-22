Exclusive: Napoli and Roma ready to launch bids for Liga MX goalkeeper
30 March at 19:40Calciomercato.com journalist Giacomo Brunetti understands Napoli are weighing up the possibility of bidding for Querétaro goalkeeper Tiago Volpi during this summer’s transfer window.
Indeed, with Pepe Reina set to leave on a free transfer in order to join AC Milan, signing a new goalkeeper is high on Partenopei sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli’s list of priorities.
The 27-year-old is rated as the best shot stopper in Liga MX, while his entourage are ready to offer his services to the Stadio San Paolo side in a bid to kick start his career on the Old Continent.
Roma are also said to be monitoring his situation, with Brazilian national team goalie Alisson’s future still clouded in uncertainty amid interest from Real Madrid and Liverpool.
His current contract is worth less than €1 million per season and is due to expire in 2020, so it would not take a huge offer to prize him away from central Mexico.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
