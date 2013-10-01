Exclusive: Napoli in advanced talks for €10m Spanish starlet
25 May at 16:00Napoli want to strengthen their attacking department in the summer and calciomercato.com has learned some very interesting news for all the partenopei fans out there.
According to our reporter Daniele Longo, the Serie A giants are in advanced talks for Spanish winger Alejandro Berenguer Remiro, 22, who is contracted with La Liga side Osasuna. Scorer of two goals in 31 appearances in all competitions so far this season, Berenguer has also delivered seven assists and can play as attacking winger, either on the left or on the right.
Napoli DS Cristiano Giuntoli has had ‘positive’ talks with intermediaries of the promising winger and Napoli could seal the transfer of Berenguer within the next 10 days.
The 22-year-old has a € 10 million release clause included in his contract with Osasuna and Athletic Bilbao are also interested in signing the talented winger.
Napoli representatives will have a new meeting next week, that’s when they could finalize the transfer of Berenguer.
