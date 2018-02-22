In fact, as learned by Calciomercato.com , Napoli have joined Juventus in the race for the Oberlin, having scouted the Basel striker in the U-21 meeting between Switzerland and Portugal. The Partenopei plan on making a serious attempt to sign Oberlin, although it won't be easy. Oberlin has since a young age expressed his desire to play in Italy, and Juventus in particular, which gives the Bianconeri a slight lead already from the start.

Oberlin joined Basel last summer on loan with an option to buy from RB Salzburg. Basel will have the opportunity to sign the striker for a whopping €5m, which opens the possibility for a great profit on the Swiss International, should they sell him this summer.

Dimitri Oberlin is proving to have all the potential for a great career. Therefore, it has come as no surprise that he's wanted by multiple clubs in Europe, two of which are Italian.