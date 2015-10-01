His stock seems to be rising week after week and now it seems as though there could be a clamour to have him in charge of their football clubs.



Massimo Allegri their next coach. The Italian tactician, who has hinted that the next few months could be his last in Turin, has been the subject of much recent speculation about where his future may lie next season. Indeed reports have emerged from Italy that he

Calciomercato.com’s Nicola Balice writes that Barcelona have become the latest club to express an interest in making current Juventus bosstheir next coach. The Italian tactician, who has hinted that the next few months could be his last in Turin, has been the subject of much recent speculation about where his future may lie next season. Indeed reports have emerged from Italy that he considered quitting the club after a bust-up last week with defender Leonardo Bonucci.

Premier League side Arsenal are already believed to have contacted that 49-year-old about the possibility of him replacing Arsene Wenger at the helm next season, and now the Catalan giants look to have thrown their hat into the ring. Current Sporting Director at the Camp Nou, Ariedo Braida, has an excellent working relationship with Allegri since their time together at Milan and he is the man believed to be trying to convince club officials that he is the right man to begin the next cycle after Luis Enrique.



Current Everton boss Ronald Koeman and Spurs tactician Mauricio Pochettino are two other names that have been linked with one of the most demanding jobs in world football, but it’s the man from Livorno who looks to have emerged as the surprise front runner to fill the hot-seat at the Camp Nou.