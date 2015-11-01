Exclusive: Donnarumma's parents and Raiola have different opinions regarding his future
03 May at 19:10The future of Gianluigi Donnarumma is a big issue for every AC Milan fan and for the new representatives of the club. Marco Fassone ha recently claimed that the contract extension of Donnarumma is the club’s priority at the moment, but calciomercato.com has exclusively learned that the player’s agent Mino Raiola is in no rush to schedule a meeting with the club.
According to the latest report available on Donnarumma, the rossoneri are ready to offer him € 3.2 million-a-year plus the chance to became the captain of AC Milan from next season (Donnarumma is 19-year-old only). Mino Raiola, however, is looking at a salary close to € 4 million-a-year and he’s in no rush to sign a new contract as he’s aware of the interest of big European clubs like Manchester United, Juventus and Real Madrid.
Our reporter Daniele Longo has exclusively learned that the parents of the talented goalkeeper would rather prefer Donnarumma to sign a contract extension as soon as possible, putting an end to this endless saga and committing the future of their son to AC Milan, which is Donnarumma’s favourite club.
Go to comments