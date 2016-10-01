Exclusive: Paulo Dybala could skip both Tottenham clashes
26 January at 18:15Juventus star Paulo Dybala could miss both games against Tottenham, sources have told Calciomercato.com.
The Argentinean ace picked up a muscle injury on the 6th of January and was expected to remain out of action for 30/40 days, missing out on Juventus’ last-16 tie against Spurs.
Now, according to the information that we have, La Joya’s lay-off could be longer than expected as his return to action could be postponed to the second week of March, which means after the return leg between Juventus and Tottenham.
Dybala is not the only Juventus player that could miss both Spurs clashes.
Max Allegri, in fact, confirmed today that Juan Cuadrado will travel to Germany on Monday to have a medical check on his groin injury. “Cuadrado will have to undergo surgery to overcome his injury, if required”, the Italian manager revealed today.
The Colombian could remain out of action for the next two months in case he undergoes surgery, which means he’ll also skip both Champions League games against Tottenham.
