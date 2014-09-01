Exclusive: Premier League giants join Inter and Napoli in race for Chiesa
17 September at 10:20Federico Chiesa has had a superb start to the season. The 19-year-old scored an absolute cracker against Bologna yesterday confirming his qualities. Chiesa will turn 20 next month but many are already linking him with his father Enrico who was one of the main Serie A stars back in the 90s having played with Parma, Sampdoria and Fiorentina.
Federico wants to take the same path of his father and he is now a regular starter of La Viola despite being not even 20.
Our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano claims Inter and Napoli are extremely interested in singing the talented winger. The partenopei tried to sign him in the summer but Fiorentina blocked the player’s exit. Inter will make an attempt in the future as the profile of Chiesa (young and Italian) perfectly fits with the profile Inter directors are looking at.
Borussia Dortmund and top Premier League clubs have already sent their scouts to watch Chiesa but Fiorentina do not want to sell him. The Serie A side will soon offer Chiesa a contract extension with pay rise. Talks between the two parties have already begun. Fiorentina want Chiesa to extend his stay at the Franchi until 2022 and have offered him a salary in the region of € 1.5 million-a-year, bonus included.
