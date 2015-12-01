Mino Raiola’s hiring as Marco Verratti’s agent is set to keep the Italian at the Parc des Princes for a while.

The Italo-Dutch agent does not,

Fabrizio Romano reveals that the super-agent’s arrival is unlikely to prompt the PSG star to return to Italy (Juventus liked him) or even to leave the French club at all in the short term.

It may be good news for the Premier League and Liga elite, the eventual destinations Raiola has in mind down the line.

The Italian agent is on excellent terms with PSG, unlike predecessor Donato Di Campli, who was blamed (whether fairly or otherwise) and sacked for Verratti’s angling for a departure this summer.

The Italian international had even handed in a transfer request, wanting to move to Barcelona.

Raiola’s plan is different: he wants his client to keep developing and become one of the best midfielders in the world, supported by talented attackers Kylian M’Bappe and Neymar.