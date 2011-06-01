Mino Raiola is planning a shock swoop: he wants Gigio Donnarumma to play either for PSG or Juventus,

According to our sources, the controversial agent - the subject of protest banners at yesterday’s Coppa Italia win over Verona, where Donnarumma was whistled by fans - wants to arrange a swap with Wojciech Szczesny.

Former Juventus player and current director Pavel Nedved, who has been friends with Raiola for a long time, and is a former client of his.

The idea is that Juventus are willing to spend something like 40 to 50 million, plus hand over Szczesny, who has been very good at Roma, but hasn’t quite looked like Gigi Buffon’s successor in Turin.

The two clubs get on well, Leonardo Bonucci moving from the Turinese side to Milan this summer, Mattia de Sciglio going in the other direction.

Italy’s young goalkeeping promise was already involved in a tense stand-off with the club, initially saying he wouldn’t sign a new deal this summer (the old one would have expired in 2018) before changing his mind.