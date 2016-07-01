The Edin Dzeko situation is heating up,

Roma and Chelsea have agreed in principle to a €30 million fee for him, with another €5-8m in bonuses attached.

What is missing, as we wrote earlier, is the Bosnian’s approval. Though he was persuaded by Antonio Conte’s recent phone call, the former Manchester City man wants a three-and-a-half year deal, one that would expire in the summer of 2021.

Beyond that, the 31-year-old wants to earn €5 million a year. Chelsea don’t want to offer long deals to players above 30, with Marina Granovskaia imposing this line in the last few years.

As we were recently writing, the Bosnian has been selected for tonight’s game with Sampdoria, but is expected to move tomorrow. More developments are expected this evening.

Dzeko netted a massive 29 goals last season in Serie A, and is seen as being the tall striker Chelsea need to replace Michy Batshuayi.