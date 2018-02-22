Juan Jesus has been a success in Rome this season, and there is now talk that he can extend his deal.

Monchi will meet the Brazilian’s agent soon in order to discuss things, but the feeling is that Juan isn’t going anywhere.

He didn’t just play well against Barcelona, but overall, and has received a lot of praise from Coach Eusebio Di Francesco, who likes the former Sao Paulo player’s personality on the pitch, as well as his physical approach.

The Giallorossi spent €2 million to get the 26-year-old, who has played nearly 1500 minutes this season. Instead of letting him go back to Inter - where Coach Luciano Spalletti was known to be an admirer - the Lupa decided to spend €8m to keep the Brazilian.