Exclusive: Roma in talks to keep Juan Jesus
18 April at 14:20Juan Jesus has been a success in Rome this season, and there is now talk that he can extend his deal. We here at Calciomercato can confirm that talks have been ongoing for the last few weeks, with the possibility of keeping the former Inter man past June 2020.
Monchi will meet the Brazilian’s agent soon in order to discuss things, but the feeling is that Juan isn’t going anywhere.
He didn’t just play well against Barcelona, but overall, and has received a lot of praise from Coach Eusebio Di Francesco, who likes the former Sao Paulo player’s personality on the pitch, as well as his physical approach.
The Giallorossi spent €2 million to get the 26-year-old, who has played nearly 1500 minutes this season. Instead of letting him go back to Inter - where Coach Luciano Spalletti was known to be an admirer - the Lupa decided to spend €8m to keep the Brazilian.
