Exclusive: Sampdoria linked with shock moves for Barcelona and Liverpool starlets
30 August at 12:00The summer departures of Patrik Schick and Luis Muriel have left Sampdoria in desperate need of a new striker. Schick has just joined Roma for € 42 million becoming the club’s most expensive signing.
Sampdoria have now plenty of cash but not lot of time to sign a replacement for Schick and according to our correspondent from Genoa Lorenzo Montaldo, the Blucerchiati have shortlisted a few players who could fill the boots of their former stars.
Sampdoria had held talks with Napoli to discuss the signing of Duvan Zapata. The partenopei want € 25 million for the Colombian ace but Sampdoria are not open to offer more than € 15 million for him.
That’s why they have been looking for some other prospects and both Divok Origi and Munir have been sounded out by the Serie A side.
The Belgian striker is expected to leave Liverpool before the end of the summer so much so Klopp has not included him in the Reds’ squad for the first few games of the season. The Premier League giants would be open to sell Origi but the player is not likely to accept the offer of Samp as there are still many Premier League clubs interested in signing him. Tottenham, Newcastle and Crystal Palace are willing to offer him an escape route from Stamford Bridge whilst Marseille and Bayer Leverkusen want him abroad.
Liverpool have also offered Sampdoria Lazar Markovic but Sampdoria are not interested in the former Benfica star. As for Munir, Barcelona can sell him on loan with option to buy but Torino seem close to reaching an agreement with the La Liga giants. There are then not too many options left in the table for Sampdoria who are also considering a move for out of favour Psg star Ben Arfa.
